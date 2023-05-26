(WFRV) – Caring for the cows, land, and people are the “vision” at Vision Aire Farms in Eldorado.

Janet Clark and her husband joined her family farm in 2010. She grew up on this farm and currently farms with her parents and brother. Janet is a fifth-generation farmer, the second-generation to raise dairy cows.

The farm milks 140 Holsteins twice a day and grows corn, soybeans, alfalfa, and wheat on 1,100 acres of land. Vision Aire Farms grows about 90% of the feed that our cows consume.

Janet says “Since my kids were young, they farmed with me all day long. They have always been part of the farm. Now that they are older and more independent, they have taken on more responsibilities on the farm. Like any parent, I am always concerned about the food I purchase/provide for my family. As a Dairy Farmer, I have more confidence in our food sources and connections to our food.”

