(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced the six top candidates to become the 76th Alice in Dairyland. The candidates are Ashley Hagenow, Shannon Lamb, Lydia Luebke, Jackie Rosenbush, Charitee Seebecker and Jodie Weyland.

Jodie Weyland from Neenah grew up on her family dairy farm with her parents and three older siblings. Weyland was actively involved in FFA and other activities where she could share her farm story.

Weyland decided to continue her agricultural interests by studying agronomy at Fox Valley Technical College. She is currently an associate consultant at Tilth Agronomy Group LLC.

When Weyland is not scouting fields, she spends time working on her sister’s dairy farm. She enjoys volunteering in her free time including playing the trumpet, line dancing, coordinating two local youth leadership programs, and serving as a county fair ambassador.