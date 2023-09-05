(WFRV) – When it comes to making mozzarella and provolone cheese, one of the best in the nation calls Luxemburg home.

Pat Doell is a 4th generation cheesemaker. He has earned his master’s license in those two varieties of cheese. In this interview, he shares his passion for the product and his thanks to local farmers.

He grew up next door to Krohn Dairy, a cheesemaking facility that evolved into the modern Agropur plant in Luxemburg.

The team has earned numerous awards over the years including several awards at the US Championship Cheese Contest.

Here is a full list of Agropur’s results:

• Class 1—Cheddar, Mild, 0–3 months: Agropur—Weyauwega (3rd place)

• Class 4—Cheddar, Aged 1–2 Years: Agropur—Weyauwega (1st place)

• Class 5—Cheddar, Aged 2+ Years: Agropur—Weyauwega (3rd place)

• Class 10—Monterey Jack: Agropur—Hull (3rd place)

• Class 14—Whole Milk Mozzarella: Agropur—Luxemburg and Jerome, swept the class placing 1st, 2nd, and 3rd

• Class 15—Mozzarella, Part-Skim: Agropur—Luxemburg and Jerome, swept the class placing 1st, 2nd, and 3rd

• Class 19—Provolone, Mild: Agropur—Luxemburg (2nd place)

• Class 19—Provolone, Mild: Agropur—Luxemburg (3rd place)

• Class 21—Provolone, Smoked: Agropur—Luxemburg (1st place)

• Class 21—Provolone, Smoked: Agropur—Luxemburg (3rd place)

• Class 62—Reduced Fat Cheeses (Feta): Agropur—Weyauwega (2nd place)

• Class 62—Reduced Fat Cheeses (Feta): Agropur—Weyauwega (3rd place)

• Class 64—Reduced Sodium Cheeses: Agropur-Luxemburg (1st place)

• Class 99—Shredded Cheese Blends (whole milk mozzarella and part-skim mozzarella): Agropur—Weyauwega (3rd place)

• Class 100—Crumbled Cheeses (crumbled and diced feta): Agropur—Weyauwega (3rd place)