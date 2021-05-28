Meet the Greenleaf family hosting Brown County Breakfast on the Farm

(WFRV) – Brown County’s Breakfast on the Farm is happening June 6th at Collins Dairy.

From your own vehicle, you will experience an audio tour of the farm, and be served a to-go breakfast.

Each vehicle will be given the option to leave or stay by parking across the street, enjoy their breakfast under a tent, and explore entertaining as well as educational activities.

Tickets are available only the day of the event.

Adults (11 & up) $7

Children (ages 5-10) $4

Children (ages 4 & under) Free

Collins Dairy is located at 3489 Hill Rd Greenleaf, WI 54126

This segment comes to us courtesy of Dan Hagenow Video Creation, LLC. To connect with Dan to create a video for your business or event, visit: danhagenow.com