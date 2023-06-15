(WFRV) – The 39th Annual Shawano County Brunch on the Farm is on June 25, 2023.

The host farm is Synergy Family Dairy which is owned and operated by Jay and Heather Jauquet, along with their children Mason, Carter, and Evan.

They milk 650 cows, raise all their young stock, and own 565 acres of land.

The couple grew up on farms in Kewaunee County and took a few years away from production agriculture to work in related jobs. They missed the day-to-day lifestyle of farming and purchased this farm in Pulaski.

Take a tour of the farm and enjoy a great breakfast at their June Dairy Month celebration.

Date: Sunday, June 25 – 8:30 am -12:30 pm

Address: W2285 County S, Pulaski, WI 54162

Event Tickets:

On-site: CASH ONLY

Advance Tickets Online: http://brunch-on-the-farm.ticketleap.com/shawano-county…/

Adults (+11)- $10.00

Kids (ages 4-11)- $5.00

Little Kids Under 3 – Free

Menu: Scrambled eggs with diced ham, sausage, hash browns, cheese, cinnamon bread, milk, juice, all topped off with an ice cream sundae with strawberries or maple syrup.

Activities: Get a running start to Brunch on the Farm with the Dairy Dash and Stroll 5k at 7:00 am followed by a Polka mass at 7:30 am. Activities for the whole family to enjoy are ongoing throughout the day including: wagon rides and farm tours, scavenger hunt, “Ask the farm Expert” stations, kid’s games, “barrel train” rides, petting zoo, live music and more.

For more information check the Shawano County Farm Bureau website: https://www.shawanofarmbureau.com/brunch-on-the-farm

To talk to a farmer in your area, find a June Dairy Month event near you: https://wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month

The website also has a great recipe section to inspire you to add more dairy to your diet.