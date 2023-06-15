(WFRV) – At the Wisconsin Association of FFA state convention a new team of state officers was selected and a new president was named.

Mary Schreiber of the East Troy FFA will serve as the 2023-2024 Wisconsin FFA State President.

She spoke with Midwest Farm’s Millaine Wells minutes after the announcement.

Other state officers for the upcoming school year include:

Section 1: Brooke Wittrock, Bloomer

Section 2: Sophie Koehler, Chippawa Falls

Section 3: Jescey Thompson, Galesville-Ettrick-Trempeleau

Section 4: Stevie Cobb, Black Hawk

Section 5: Linsey Mueller, Albany

Section 6: Julia Lenz, Markesan

Section 7: Lizzy Reinart, Granton

Section 8: Amber Bunnell, Seymour

Section 9: Amy Jentges, Random Lake

Section 10: Henry (Bob) Koerner, Big Foot



Casey Denk, Wisconsin State FFA President, shared her own excitement regarding convention, “The State Officer team is eager to return to the Alliant Energy Center in June to kick off the 94th Wisconsin FFA Convention. Together we have the opportunity to recognize our accomplishments, honor our members, and celebrate our year spent elevating Wisconsin FFA. Overtaking Madison, with the sea of blue jackets is a remarkable experience that helps unify FFA members from across the state!”



“The Wisconsin FFA Convention is a grand celebration of student success through their involvement in Agricultural Education and FFA. The convention allows the opportunity to recognize FFA members for their accomplishments through their Supervised Agricultural Experience programs, as well as through competitions and events that test their leadership and communication skills. FFA Chapters are recognized for work in their local schools and communities from agricultural literacy programs to community service to FFA member involvement. The State Convention gives the FFA the opportunity to say thank you to our Alumni and Supporters, Sponsors and Partners. It is an amazing time for everyone from the first year FFA members in middle and high school to the FFA advisors and longtime Alumni and Supporters to come together to celebrate the mission of the FFA organization.” added Wisconsin FFA Executive Director, Cheryl Zimmerman.



Highlights for this year’s convention include the return of the Day of Service within the Madison community, presentation of FFA charters to three FFA chapters, recognition of award winners and competitions along with workshops and more. Over 350 FFA members will receive their Wisconsin State FFA Degrees and the Wisconsin FFA State Stars will be recognized at the convention. The 2023-2024 Officer Team will be announced on Wednesday night. Additionally, the association will recognize sponsors, alumni, and supporters whose commitment to Agricultural Education makes instilling premier leadership, personal growth, and career success within its members possible.