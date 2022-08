(WFRV) – Kewaunee County has a new 4-H Program Educator, Mariah Vandertie. She stopped by Midwest Farm Weekly for an update on upcoming events and why back-to-school season is a great time to join 4-H.

If you live in Kewaunee county and want to learn more, there is an upcoming open house. Or, for other county activities visit https://4h.extension.wisc.edu/

Kewaunee County 4-H Open House

Saturday, October 8th, 2022

Open to all 1:00-3:00 PM

Kewaunee County Fairgrounds – Expo Hall