(WFRV) – Manitowoc County is gearing up to host Breakfast on the Farm.

A pair of cousins are helping their dads run the host operation, with a little help from grandma, at Vogel Family Farm.

Breakfast on the Farm is happening Sunday, June 13.

Food is served 8:00 – Noon.

The farm is located at 8901 Hilltop Road, Reedsville.

Find full details at https://www.facebook.com/Manitowoc-County-Breakfast-on-the-Farm-109712089047481