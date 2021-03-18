Meet Wisconsin’s “Maple Intern” Kenni Bores

(WFRV) – Millaine Wells introduces us to Wisconsin’s “Maple Intern” Kenni Bores. She’s handling the social media and other marketing duties for the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association.

She grew up on her family’s dairy farm in Auburndale, WI where she developed a love and passion for all things agriculture. When she’s not in a class, Kenni loves to create charcuterie boards, hang out with friends, and go shopping.

Kenni shares some of her favorite maple products in this segment. You can shop, and connect with a local producer at https://wismaple.org/home

