Meet Wisconsin’s Outstanding Young Farmer

(WFRV) – Congratulations to Shane and Jennifer Sauer of Waterloo, Wisconsin, winners of the 2021 Outstanding Young Farmer award.

The program began in 1954 as a National Priority program for the U.S. Jaycees. Wisconsin’s first winner was named in 1952 and 67 state programs have been held since. Wisconsin has had 19 winners on the national level over the years.

Shane and Jennifer operate Sauer Dairy LLC where they care for 150 registered Holsteins and operate 650 acres. They grow corn, soybeans, alfalfa, and wheat. Shane is the third generation on his family’s dairy and the farm has been selected to host the Watertown Agribusiness Club dairy breakfast in June of 2021. Shane has been farming since he was 15 years old. He focuses on the cows and producing high-quality milk. When Covid-19 affected markets for dairy products, Shane and Jennifer bought 5,000 bags of cheese curds from their dairy cooperative and sold them throughout the area. Their family was able to tell the farm story to the public and they shared their passion for farming.

Congratulations also to Joe and Ashley Dudkiewicz of Crivitz, WI. Named this year’s runner up, Joe and Ashley have a beef herd and cash crop enterprise with about 1400 acres.



