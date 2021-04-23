Meet your local farmer event, April 24 in Calumet and Fond du Lac counties

(WFRV) – Learn about the diverse agriculture in our region at a Meet Your Local Farmer event, April 24.

The event is free, no ticket needed.

This year the farms involved include:

Kesler Family Farm – N6447 Hwy 55, Hilbert

A multi-generational and multi-species family operation. Kesler Family Farm specializes in beef cattle, hogs, and chickens. Join in the petting zoo fun and meet a variety of critters to see how this family raises the next generation of livestock.



LaClare Family Creamery – W2994 Cty Rd. HH, Malone

A goat farm, shoppe/cafe, and creamery featuring goat and cow milk cheeses made on-site, on artisan sandwiches, and for sale in their shoppe. Check out their visitor center featuring the production of their Chevre (Original Goat Cheese) and there soon to open Garden Center!



Lake Breeze Dairy – W2651 Kiel Rd, Malone

Established in 2003 by five Wisconsin farming families. 3,200 cows call Lake Breeze Dairy home. The cows are milked in a double-44 parallel parlor and there are 35 employees dedicated to caring for the cows on the farm. Stop in, meet the families, take a bus tour and learn more about their modern dairy farm! There will be Grilled Cheese Sandwiches for guests.



Ledgeview Farms – W3351 Schumacher Rd, Malone

Established in 2008, Ledgeview Farms is a hydroponic greenhouse that produces tomatoes and English cucumbers. The greenhouse is operated by Deborah and Leonard Opsteen Family.