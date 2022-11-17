(WFRV) – A new Anaerobic Digester Facility in Greenleaf is starting to produce renewable natural gas.

The 16 digester facility will have manure supplied by 11 local farms.

In addition to producing renewable natural gas, the facility will separate solid materials to make bedding for cows.

Water pulled from the manure is thoroughly filtered and returned to farms to wash equipment or irrigate crops. Farms also get a concentrated natural fertilizer to apply to their field. According to Dynamic Renewables, the smell is greatly decreased through their process.

Millaine Wells was invited to tour the campus to understand the benefits to the farms, the community, and the energy industry.