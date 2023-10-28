WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Please enter a search term.
by: Ben Newhouse
Posted: Oct 28, 2023 / 01:09 PM CDT
Updated: Oct 28, 2023 / 01:09 PM CDT
(WFRV) – Tune in to Midwest Farm Weekly every Saturday at 5:30 a.m. and Sunday at 5 a.m.
Instant Pots pressure cook, air fry, dehydrate, saute, bake and slow cook everything from family favorite sides and appetizers to small Thanksgiving meals.
It’s not too early to start shopping for Black Friday deals, and L.L. Bean is already offering discounts on many excellent items.
If you want to skip that early morning wakeup call to start cooking the big meal, this news is for you: Costco is selling a Thanksgiving dinner kit.