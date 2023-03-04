WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Please enter a search term.
by: Ben Newhouse
Posted: Mar 4, 2023 / 12:47 PM CST
Updated: Mar 4, 2023 / 12:47 PM CST
(WFRV) – Tune in to Midwest Farm Weekly every Saturday at 5:30 a.m. and Sunday at 5 a.m.
If your child will play baseball or softball this spring, you’ll need to stock up on appropriate clothing and equipment.
The Oscars will air on ABC and can be streamed on ABC.com and the ABC app as well as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV or FuboTV.
We interviewed our tech expert, Jaime Vazquez, to learn more about accessible smart home devices.