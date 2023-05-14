WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Please enter a search term.
by: Ben Newhouse
Posted: May 14, 2023 / 01:49 PM CDT
Updated: May 14, 2023 / 01:49 PM CDT
(WFRV) – Tune in to Midwest Farm Weekly every Saturday at 5:30 a.m. and Sunday at 5 a.m.
If you’re looking for cooling sheets, BestReviews has found a four-piece, queen-size set that has over 180,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
Tattoo lotions can help you with aftercare and maintain your tattoos so they stay bright and fresh.
Summer is a great time to dine al fresco and enjoy the weather, but bugs can ruin the experience. Try these outdoor insect traps to make it more enjoyable.