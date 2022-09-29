(WFRV) – Local 5 has obtained a letter sent to dairy farmers from their processor, Foremost Farms. The letter was sent to us by a local farmer.

In it, the company outlines a plan to deduct nearly a dollar per hundredweight from milk checks.

Foremost Farms says the $.90/hundredweight “market adjustment” is due to record high labor costs, higher cost of raw materials to process the milk, and a significant difference between class three milk costs and the revenue generated from cheese and whey product sales.

Farmers we spoke with are frustrated – saying they too are paying much higher wages and their cost of production is at record levels.

We reached out to Foremost Farms for comment and they declined to make a public statement.

There are an estimated 5,300 farmer-members in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. They employ around 1,300 people.

This news comes on the heels of an announcement that Foremost Farms would close two plants in Wisconsin by the end of the year.