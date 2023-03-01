For its 56th year, World Ag Expo® hosted exhibitors, attendees, and media from around the world in record numbers. This year’s show marked a 10-year high in show attendance with 108,233 people on the grounds over the three-day run. The event ended on Thursday, February 16, and reported 1,225 exhibitors on 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space. Attendees represented 49 states, the District of Columbia, and 56 countries.

Gates opened Tuesday morning as NAS Lemoore’s VFA-122 Flying Eagles and VFA 125 Rough Riders performed a flyover down Median Street. This followed Opening Ceremonies in the Banquet Hall with an address from Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

The first House Ag Committee Farm Bill Listening Session of 2023 took place on opening day in the Banquet Hall. Committee members in attendance included Chairman Glenn Thompson (PA-15), Jim Costa (CA-21), John Duarte (CA-13), and John Rose (TN-6). The full session can be viewed at https://bit.ly/WAE23FarmBillSession.

Crowds of farmers, students, and ag professionals showed up in record numbers for the 2023 edition. With more than 40 exhibitors offering test drives or demonstrations, attendees were ready to learn, try, and buy.

“World Ag Expo brings the right customers to the show,” said Taylor Smith of Case IH. “We were able to have good conversations on future products with high-impact customers.”

Wilcox Agri-Products, an exhibitor for more than 30 years, complimented the organization of the show noting that volunteers and staff make the massive event run smoothly.

More than 100 educational seminars, demonstrations, and workshops were held over three days and covered a variety of topics ranging from irrigation to dairy, and innovation to international trade. Classroom seminars were recorded and will be available for free online viewing beginning Tuesday, March 14. Viewers can explore the seminar list and plan their viewing at https://bit.ly/WAE23Seminars.

Ag tech continued to be a strong feature of the event. Autonomous solutions appeared to overtake electric vehicles and international companies in the space had a strong showing.

“This year exceeded expectations,” said Jerry Sinift, CEO of the International Agri-Center®. “Crowds were strong every day, even with wind on Tuesday. To be able to host the Speaker of the House and a House Ag Committee listening session in the same year was amazing.”

Other popular attractions at the 2023 World Ag Expo® included the Big Idaho Potato, the WW Livestock Demonstration Pavilion, and non-profit Food Booths.

The 2024 World Ag Expo® will be held February 13-15. Space renewals are now being accepted by 2023 exhibitors. Potential exhibitors can begin requesting space on March 1, 2023, at www.worldagexpo.org.