Monarch Butterfly population declining dramatically

(WFRV) – New numbers show the monarch butterfly is in trouble. The population of monarch butterflies who spend the winter along the California coast is nearing collapse.

For the past few years, volunteer counters have found fewer than 30,000 butterflies overwintering in the groves. Those were record lows.

This year, the community scientists counted merely 1,914 monarch butterflies.

Western monarchs are different than the ones who spend summers in Wisconsin, those are currently in Mexico.

But, it has been an unusually cold winter there and offical counts have not yet wrapped up.

Last year monarchs overwintering in Mexico exhibited a 53 percent drop.

Scientists say the butterflies are at critically low levels in western states because of destruction to their milkweed habitat along their migratory route as housing expands into their territory and use of pesticides and herbicides increases.

Wisconsin is currently working towards building a habitat for the Monarch butterfly. Individual species are used as barometers for healthy, functioning landscapes where conservation efforts also benefit a multitude of additional species as well.

Wisconsin is currently funding conservation projects to benefit the Monarch through a Regional Conservation Partnership Program, Improving Working Lands for Monarch Butterflies. Find out more information and how to apply.