National Farm Machinery Show cancelled for 2021

Lousiville, KY – National Farm Machinery Show (NFMS) and Championship Tractor Pull announced scheduled events will be postponed until February 16-19, 2022. Despite initially planning to continue the shows this March, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic has led show management to make the difficult decision to postpone events until next year.

“The health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and coworkers is our highest priority and unfortunately the best way to keep them safe is to postpone the show. Postponing the National Farm Machinery Show and Championship Tractor Pull was not made lightly, but in consultation with exhibitors, pullers, sponsors, and attendees who are a valuable part of our decision-making process” said President and CEO of Kentucky Venues David S. Beck.

The National Farm Machinery Show is held annually at the Kentucky Exposition Center and is the largest indoor farm show in the country consisting of 1.2 million square feet of sold-out exhibit space. The show is a key player in the global agriculture industry featuring the most comprehensive display of equipment, services, and technology.

Held in conjunction with the farm show, Championship Tractor Pull draws more than 70,000 fans in person and online from across the globe to watch five action-packed pulls over the course of four days. Sponsored by Syngenta, the event draws the nation’s top drivers as they compete for the title of grand champion and a prize pool of over $200,000.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2022 for the 56th National Farm Machinery Show and 53rd Championship Tractor Pull with a focus on the future of agribusiness. As we strive to produce the best experience for everyone, we will take the lessons of 2020 and 2021 to plan a comprehensive show with relevant seminars and educational content alongside the latest state-of-the-art farming equipment,” said Beck.

Exhibitors and Vendors Similar to previous years, space contracted for the prior show is reserved for the same exhibitor at the next show. Exhibitors’ 2020 floor space is reserved in 2022. If you have an interest in exhibiting at the 2022 show, applications will be available online in late-April.

Championship Tractor Pull Ticket Holders Priority ticket holders’ 2020 seats are reserved for 2022. If you purchased seats for 2021, your purchase will be refunded automatically. Please contact the ticket office at 502-367-5144 or email tickets@kyvenues.com if you want your purchase to be applied to 2022. General admission tickets go on sale in fall 2021. Many of the season ticket holders have already provided instruction as to their preference and we currently processing the request.