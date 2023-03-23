(WFRV) – Kewaunee County Dairy promotion is hosting a new event this year. “Celebrate Dairy” will replace the former June Dairy Month Kickoff Breakfast.

The new event is happening Thursday, April 13 at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds in Luxemburg.

Attendees will get an introduction to Breakfast on the Farm, meet the host family, plus have a chance to sign up to volunteer, network with farmers in our community, and (of course) have some tasty dairy products like cheeseburgers, gourmet grilled cheese, cheese curds, and ice cream!

The event begins at 5:00 pm, and around 7:00, the group will highlight the 2023 Kewaunee County Breakfast on the Farm hosts, the Salentine family of Salentine Homestead Dairy in Luxemburg, WI. After waiting a few years (since being canceled in 2020 due to COVID), the Salentine family is excited to host Breakfast on the Farm this Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, 2023.

This is a free event but reservations are required through Eventbrite: CLICK HERE TO RSVP