(WFRV) – There is a new sports drink on the market, made from milk.

GoodSport Nutrition, a Chicago-based start-up, is making a natural sports drink made from the goodness of milk.

Milk is a natural source of the essential electrolytes and carbohydrates needed to provide effective hydration. Scientific studies have shown milk hydrates better than traditional sports drinks and water. However, milk’s consistency and protein content, which is slow to digest, were barriers for athletes before and during exercise.

GoodSport’s patent-pending formula and process cracked the code on how to provide milk’s hydration benefits in a clear and refreshing beverage.

According to the company, GoodSport delivers three times the electrolytes and 33 percent less sugar than traditional sports drinks. All ingredients are from natural sources, it is a good source of calcium, excellent source of B vitamins, lactose free and shelf stable.

Founder & CEO, Michelle McBride conceived the concept after being frustrated with the category options.

“I didn’t want my son drinking the sports drinks filled with artificial ingredients that were being offered at his baseball games,” she said. “I gave him chocolate milk as a healthier alternative after his workouts and it provided the inspiration to look at milk as a source of hydration during physical activity.”

To bring her idea to life, McBride engaged recognized experts in sports nutrition and dairy.

Dr. Bob Murray, PhD, FACSM, Co-Founder and former Director of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute, was enlisted to oversee the formulation. “It’s well known that milk has the ingredients to provide superior hydration, but never before has anyone found a way to transform milk into an extremely effective and refreshing sports drink,” Murray said. It’s exciting to be part of the team that’s bringing something entirely new with superior hydration to the category.”

“Until now, athletes have had to choose between a sports drink with effective hydration or one with natural ingredients, said Leslie Bonci, MPH, RDN, CSSD, LDN, sports dietitian for the Kansas City Chiefs. “Now we have a natural sports drink that’s effective, efficient, and evidence-based – GoodSport is the next-level sports drink athletes have been waiting for,” she added.

Kimberlee (KJ) Burrington, CFS, from the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin played a pivotal role in the product’s development. “We showed the team how ultrafiltration can be used to harness milk’s electrolytes, vitamins and carbs to create a clear beverage with a mouthfeel consumers would expect from a sports drink,” Burrington said.

GoodSport sources its main ingredient sustainably. Dairy companies often ultrafilter milk to make products like cheese and are unable to use the nutrient-rich part of the milk needed to create GoodSport. GoodSport rescues and upcycles the unused portion of the milk contributing to a more sustainable food chain.

Andy Friedman, founder and former CEO of SkinnyPop Popcorn, joined McBride as the company’s Founding Partner. “When I heard the idea, I thought it was a big one. I thought if we could create a clear, shelf-stable sports drink from milk that would taste great and provide effective hydration, we could disrupt two categories – sports drinks and dairy. It’s very exciting,” he said.

GoodSport is available at Amazon.com and goodsport.com in 12 packs of 16.9-ounce bottles in four refreshing flavors: lemon lime, fruit punch, wild berry and citrus.

For more information, visit www.goodsport.com, @drinkgoodsport on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.