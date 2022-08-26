(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Beef Council is inviting farmers to join a free local beef directory hosted on the organization’s website.

“We support all avenues for producers to market their livestock whether in the sale barn or through direct marketing,” Wisconsin Beef Council Director of Compliance and Producer Outreach Grace Link said. “We hope this can be an additional resource for our beef producers within the state as well as consumers. We see Wisconsin farmers diversifying their operations by selling beef directly to the consumer. Consumers want to make that farm-to-table connection and learn more about how their beef is raised. This local beef directory that will be housed on the Wisconsin Beef Council website will be a great asset for both parties.”

All producers who directly sell beef off the farm or at a farmer’s market are welcome to add their information to the list by completing the online registration found at beeftips.com. The directory includes an interactive map so those who are searching for beef can find a convenient location.

Part of the sign-up process will ask for Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) or Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) certification. While not immediately required to be part of the directory, there are opportunities to certify in person or online.

Producers who are direct marketing their meat to customers by halves, quarters or cut by law must remit the dollar for every animal harvested to sell. A dollar per head must be remitted directly to the Wisconsin Beef Council once a year by the seller. The buyer is considered to be miscellaneous as the product is sold to various customers. More information about Beef Checkoff compliance can be found at beeftips.com.