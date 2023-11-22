(WFRV) – There is a first-time toy and vendor show happening this Sunday, November 26 at Denmark High School. The event is a fundraiser to support the Denmark FFA.

According to the event organizer:

Over 40 vendors signed up offering over 100 tables of merchandise. We will have farm toys for the carpet farmers, the sandbox farmers, and the ones that put them behind glass doors. There will also be model trains for sale, a running train display, and the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets to win a model train layout at a later date. We also have children’s books, puzzles, porch signs, hand-crafted clocks, seasonal crafts, towels, quilts, household decor and products, and more.

Find full details at https://www.facebook.com/events/747138003915354