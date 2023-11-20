Set up as a road map, this new guide walks beginning farmers through the various resources available to support them through their journey of starting an agriculture operation, farm, or food business. The road map includes stops for phases such as Brainstorming, Learning, Planning, Funding, Forming, Operating, and Networking, as well as additional resources.

Who Qualifies as a Beginning Farmer? A farmer in the first 10 years of production will qualify. For addition questions about the program, contact DATCP’s Wisconsin Farm Center website.

To view the print PDF….. Click Here

To view the web PDF….. Click Here

To learn more about beginning farmer resources as well as SDA 2501 program details…. Click Here

USDA Farm Service Agency in Wisconsin, in partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service; Risk Management Agency; Rural Development; Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP); and UW-Madison Extension officially launched the Wisconsin Beginning Farmer Resource Guide in June 2023. Contact any agency list here for more information.