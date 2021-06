(WFRV) – There is a newly redesigned website to help people connect with agricultural tourism options in our state.

The Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association helps visitors to the state find opportunities for visiting and touring local farms, as well as other activities like corn mazes, fairs and local vineyard experiences.

The association helps agri-tourism businesses stay up-to-date on regulations, including COVID-19 protocols.

Find out more at wiagtourism.com