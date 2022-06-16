(WFRV) – At the Wisconsin FFA State Convention in Madison, a new team of state officers was selected.
Section 1: Isaac Hopke, Spooner
Section 2: Heidi Strey, Osseo-Fairchild
Section 3: Kendra Goplin, Whitehall
Section 4: Jeremiah Ihm, Lancaster
Section 5: Rhylie Gough, Albany
Section 6: Cole Hicken, Waupun
Section 7: Devani Hinkelmann, Loyal
Section 8: Brooke Casey, New London
Section 9: Evan Mennen, Bay Port
Section 10: Mary Schrieber, East Troya
The announcement of the President for the year ahead also happens at the convention. Congratulations to Casey Denk from the Mondovi FFA.