(WFRV) – At the Wisconsin FFA State Convention in Madison, a new team of state officers was selected.

Section 1: Isaac Hopke, Spooner

Section 2: Heidi Strey, Osseo-Fairchild

Section 3: Kendra Goplin, Whitehall

Section 4: Jeremiah Ihm, Lancaster

Section 5: Rhylie Gough, Albany

Section 6: Cole Hicken, Waupun

Section 7: Devani Hinkelmann, Loyal

Section 8: Brooke Casey, New London

Section 9: Evan Mennen, Bay Port

Section 10: Mary Schrieber, East Troya

The announcement of the President for the year ahead also happens at the convention. Congratulations to Casey Denk from the Mondovi FFA.