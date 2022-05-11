(WFRV) – There is a new order from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection prohibiting the movement of domestic birds to all live events, including shows, exhibitions and swap meets.

At this point, county fairs would also be impacted by the order.

According to the news release:

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has issued a new order prohibiting the movement of domestic birds to all live events, including shows, exhibitions and swap meets. The order comes as the state continues to see cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in domestic and wild birds.

The new order​ replaces the special order issued on April 7​. It expands​ the suspension from poultry to all domestic birds and will remain in effect until 30 days after the last detection of HPAI among domestic flocks in Wisconsin. Domestic birds are defined as any avian species held in captivity, including poultry, ratites, pet birds, and farm-raised game birds that have not been released into the wild.

A listing of HPAI detections and dates can be found at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/HPAIWisconsin.aspx.

Poultry owners are strongly encouraged to continue practicing strict biosecurity and, when possible, keep their flocks indoors to prevent contact with wild birds. DATCP also asks poultry owners to register their premises. State law requires that all livestock owners register where their animals are kept, and registration helps animal health officials during disease outbreaks.

To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends). Reports also can be emailed to datcpanimalimports@wisconsin.gov.