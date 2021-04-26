Nominations open for Leopold Conservation Award

(WFRV) – Sand County Foundation and Wisconsin Farm Bureau are now accepting applications for the $10,000 Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of Aldo Leopold, the program recognizes extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation, inspires other landowners in their communities through these examples, and provides a visible forum where leaders from the agricultural community are recognized as conservation leaders outside of the industry.

In his 1949 influential book, A Sand County Almanac, Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage, which he called ‘an evolutionary possibility and an ecological necessity.’

“A commitment to conservation is truly worth recognizing and celebrating,” WFBF President Kevin Krentz. “I encourage farmers to apply or nominate someone who deserves this special recognition for their continued conservation efforts.”

Other sponsors of the award include the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association; with additional support from American Farmland Trust, Compeer Financial, Culver’s, McDonald’s, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, We Energies Foundation, Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board, Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association, and Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association.

The deadline for nominations is August 5. The application can be found at www.sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA

Last year’s winner were John & Melissa Eron of Stevens Point.