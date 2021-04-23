Oconto man shares agriculture passion in Farm to School Program

Midwest Farm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – David Lee Schneider stopped by the studio with an introduction to the AmeriCorps Farm to School Program.

He serves the Howard / Suamico School District.

David is also a local farmer, and loves to share stories of agriculture.

If you’re looking to learn more, and find resources to continue the education at home visit https://dpi.wi.gov/school-nutrition/farm-to-school/americorps

The Farm to School program also operates The Wisconsin Local Foods Database. It connects communities to their local farmers.

