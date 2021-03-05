(WFRV) – Wisconsin Author Corey Geiger stopped by the studio for a chat about his new book “On a Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community and Culture”.

It is available for preorder now, at https://www.arcadiapublishing.com/Products/9781467145282

Corey will also be issuing signed copies and releasing details about personal appearances at https://www.coreygeiger.com/

About the book:

On a Wisconsin Family Farm flings the barn doors wide open to a cast of characters that built America’s Dairyland. A maternal maverick, Anna Satorie, went against cultural norms and became the sole owner of her family’s homestead in 1905. The next year, Anna married John Burich, and the couple went about building a thrifty family farm. Pioneer life was fraught with trials and tribulations as polio and tuberculosis claimed loved ones and the fabricated death of a bootlegging brother turned gangsters away from the farm. Neighbors pitched in as members of the immigrant class aided one another to construct farmsteads and support one another through unsanctioned bank loans, daring dynamite work and barn raisings. Leaving work aside, this community also threw parties met by the rooster’s early-dawn crow. Corey Geiger, international agricultural journalist, pairs his rural roots and lively storytelling talents to capture six generations of local tales.

About the Author:

Known to friends as the “Dancing Dairyman,” Corey Geiger danced his way onto the Family Feud television show, Texas Two-Stepped on the colored shavings during the Supreme Champion ceremonies in front of a crowd of 4,500 at the World Dairy Expo and competed at the Fred Astaire Cross Country Dance Competition national finals, where he and his wife, Krista Knigge, won top amateur couple honors in their division. In 1995, this University of Wisconsin–Madison graduate joined the Hoard’s Dairyman. In 2013, Geiger was tapped as the publication’s fifth lead editor, and in 2019, he was elected the sixty-fifth president of Holstein USA. He was co-editor of World Dairy Expo’s 50th Anniversary Book, We Need a Show, and served as fundraising co-chair for the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. He remains true to his farming roots, managing the cropland and facility maintenance on his family’s farm, which dates back to 1867.