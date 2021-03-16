On-demand option for PDPW conference

(WFRV) – The Professional Dairy Producers announced an online option for people to tap into their annual conference.

PDPW is the nation’s largest dairy producer-led organization of its kind, focusing on producer professionalism, stakeholder engagement and unified outreach to share ideas, solutions, resources, and experiences that help dairy producers succeed.

According to a press release:

The 2021 Professional Dairy Producers® (PDPW) Business Conference featured two days of keynotes, presentations and panel discussions representing 46 dairy experts and producers from around the world as well as the all-new Nexus™ stage. Content from the March 17-18 event will be available starting Friday, March 19 in a virtual, on-demand format.

“We are thrilled to provide access to all the sessions from dairy’s premier educational event to dairy producers anywhere,” said Katy Schultz, PDPW Board president and dairy producer from Fox Lake, Wis. “A dynamic virtual learning platform and online access to all the presentations will provide dairy enthusiasts the sessions presented by the 46 speakers from around the globe.”

In addition to recordings of presentations, the multi-dimensional learning resources features speaker pictures, bios, contact information and program handouts, as well as access to the digital storefronts of industry suppliers who exhibited at the conference.

For conference attendees, the all-inclusive resource is available as a complimentary part of their registration. Dairy producers and industry professionals who were not able to attend the conference can access the content through an on-line registration. All materials will be available for 60 days.

Visit www.pdpw.org to register for online access.