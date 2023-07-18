(WFRV) – “There’s no time like fair time” says the Outagame County Fair Board.
The event is happening at the fairgrounds in Seymour July 19 – 23.
General Admission – $5
(ages 13 and up)
Season Pass – $20
Children 12 years and under – Free
Parking – $5
468 Henry St – West Lot
636 N. Main St – East Lot
471 W. Pearl St – South Lot
Pit Entrance
468 Henry St, Seymour
HOURS
Wednesday 12 pm – Close
Thursday 8 am – Close
Friday 8 am – Close
Saturday 8 am – Close
Sunday 8 am – 5 pm
To see a full schedule of events, visit https://outagamiecountyfair.com/