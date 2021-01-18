Outstanding Young Farmer 2021

Midwest Farm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s current Outstanding Young Farmers are helping to plan the awards ceremony for 2021.

The Outstanding Young Farmer Program began in 1954 as a National Priority program for the U.S. Jaycees. Wisconsin’s first winner was named in 1952 and 66 state programs have been held since. Wisconsin has had 19 winners on the national level over the years.

This year’s nominees include Joseph & Ashley Dudkiewicz, Crivitz; Clint & Erin Hodorff, Eden; Michael & Jenny Jenson, Elk Mound; Shane & Jennifer Sauer, Waterloo; and Leslie & Scott Svacina, Deer Park.

Learn more about the program at http://www.wi-oyf.org/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Notre Dame rolls in Game of the Week; Ashwaubenon pulls big upset

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Ashwaubenon Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Dorn breaks Seymour boys record

High School Hoops: Ashwaubenon upsets De Pere, favorites hold court in NEC

Dorn becomes Seymour boy's all-time leading scorer, St. Mary Catholic & Lourdes Academy cruise

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: HERE COME THE RAMS