Outstanding Young Farmer 2021

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s current Outstanding Young Farmers are helping to plan the awards ceremony for 2021.

The Outstanding Young Farmer Program began in 1954 as a National Priority program for the U.S. Jaycees. Wisconsin’s first winner was named in 1952 and 66 state programs have been held since. Wisconsin has had 19 winners on the national level over the years.

This year’s nominees include Joseph & Ashley Dudkiewicz, Crivitz; Clint & Erin Hodorff, Eden; Michael & Jenny Jenson, Elk Mound; Shane & Jennifer Sauer, Waterloo; and Leslie & Scott Svacina, Deer Park.

Learn more about the program at http://www.wi-oyf.org/