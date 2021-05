(WFRV) – Green Bay’s first field to glass distillery is ready for its grand opening. Paradise North Distillery creates handcrafted artisan Rum, Bourbon Whiskey, and Vodka one batch at a time.

It opens to the public on May 20.

The address is 101 Bay Beach Road, Green Bay.

They are offering tours of their new facility, book one at paradisenorthdistillery.com