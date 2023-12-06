(WFRV) – Enrollment is now open for 2024 Pesticide Applicator Training.
There are several options for training and testing, including in-person and online.
Learn more at https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/pat/commercial-applicator-training/
by: Millaine Wells
