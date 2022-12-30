Planning for Wisconsin Farm Technology Days 2023 is full steam ahead for July 18-20 at the Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club’s grounds in Baraboo, Sauk County. Founded in 1963, the Club’s mission is to preserve the area’s agricultural & industrial heritage.

State and local organizers have been hard at work planning for the upcoming show.

“The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County,” said Arnie Jennerman, general manager of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. “There will be something for everyone, and we’re excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology.”

Just some of the highlights of the show include: