Planning for Wisconsin Farm Technology Days 2023 is full steam ahead for July 18-20 at the Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club’s grounds in Baraboo, Sauk County. Founded in 1963, the Club’s mission is to preserve the area’s agricultural & industrial heritage.
State and local organizers have been hard at work planning for the upcoming show.
“The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County,” said Arnie Jennerman, general manager of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. “There will be something for everyone, and we’re excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology.”
Just some of the highlights of the show include:
- SIX TOURS: Farm Tech Days Baraboo will feature six tours of different local farms and companies, giving attendees a real taste of the range of agriculture and related business in Sauk County. In order to accommodate as many people as possible, half of the tickets for the tour will be available online starting in July, and half will be available onsite.
- TASTE OF WISCONSIN – Food options at the Baraboo show will be wide-ranging and provide a “Taste of Wisconsin” from area Food Trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties to attendees.
- INNOVATION SQUARE – this popular exhibit’s theme in 2023 is “Diversity in Synergy.” The Planning Team is working to capture production, cultural, and career diversity all in one location, and is working with Madison College to highlight a wide range of agriculture careers for attendees.
- AG ADVENTURE YOUTH EXPERIENCE: This year the youth experience will be spread out on the grounds and be incorporated into different exhibits. Youth of all ages will be able to get hands-on experiences with a wide range of different agricultural exhibits. Completed “Adventure Passports” will earn attending youth a prize to commemorate their participation.
- EQUINE EXTRAVAGANZA: Horses are a big part of life in Sauk County and the Equine Show is already chock-a-block full of an entertaining, interesting, and educational schedule of shows and demonstrations.