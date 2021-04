(WFRV) – School kids across the state are learning about the life cycle of a dairy calf, thanks to farms like Synergy Family Dairy in Pulaski.

Students virtually “adopted” a calf, and learned about how it lives, what it eats, and how it will contribute to the farm as it grows.

If your farm is interested in participating in the program, contact:

Karen Doster

Director Youth and School Programs

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

kdoster@wisconsindairy.org

608.203.7208 (direct) I 608.577.6841 (cell)