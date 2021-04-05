Pulaski Family names calf “Lotzza Motzza”

(WFRV) – With the disruption of the supply chain due to COVID-19, dairy farmers like Synergy Family Dairy, have spent time learning where their milk ends up.

The family-run farm learned that its milk is used to make the cheese that tops Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza Pizza. The pizza is piled high with more than a half-pound of award winning Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese.

So, when they welcomed a new calf, the family decided to name it “Lotzza Motzza”, especially appropriate because mom’s name is Pepperoni.

Motzza Matt stopped by the Midwest Farm studio to give us an inside look at how pizzas are made, and why it is important for all producers to take pride in where their milk ends up.

You can learn more about the brand at https://www.bernatellos.com/