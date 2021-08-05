Record-setting year for Dairy Cares of Wisconsin garden party

(WFRV) – The fundraising total continues to grow, following the annual garden party hosted by Dairy Cares of Wisconsin.

The group was formed in 2011 with a mission in mind, to help the community.

They have raised more than $1.5 million on behalf of Children’s Wisconsin, so far.

While the party is over, the giving can continue.

• Text DAIRY to 76278 or visit dairy.givesmart.com

• Select the “Donate” option on the homepage or within the menu

• Select or enter your donation/payment amount

• Complete your user profile when the system prompts

To learn more about the group and get next year’s garden party on your calendar, visit https://dairycaresofwisconsin.org/