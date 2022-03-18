The Wisconsin Beef Council is partnering with Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center to host an in-person and virtual race celebrating agriculture this May Beef Month.



“We were overwhelmed with support from our virtual Burgers & Buns Fun Run in 2021,” Kaitlyn

Riley, director of communications and outreach for the Wisconsin Beef Council said. “It seemed

right to grow this event and include an in-person opportunity to continue education and outreach

about Wisconsin’s robust beef industry.”



The race kicks off at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc, Wis. Saturday, May 14.



Attendees can check-in at 9:00 a.m. to pick up their race kits which include an official Burgers &

Buns Fun Run t-shirt, a Beef It’s What’s For Dinner bandana (multi-purpose neck gaiter), beef jerky,

an admission coupon to the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, and other swag.



The race begins at 10:00 a.m. Following the run/walk, participants can enjoy free burgers, access to

the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, and hands-on educational activities.



Those who cannot attend in-person can lace up anytime between May 15-31 for a virtual fun run.



Virtual entrants will be mailed their race kits. Both virtual and in-person races will have an

opportunity to win free beef by tagging the Wisconsin Beef Council, Wisconsin Farm Bureau

Federation, and Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center on Facebook and Instagram.



Proceeds from Burgers and Buns Fun Run will benefit Feeding Wisconsin. Feeding Wisconsin is the

state association of the six regional Feeding America affiliated food banks that provide food to

almost 1,000 local food programs in all 72 Wisconsin counties. Together, Feeding Wisconsin’s

network provided 86 million pounds of food to Wisconsinites in 2021, an increase of 75 percent

over 2019.



To guarantee a complete race kit, those interested in the 2022 Burgers & Buns Fun Run need to

register by March 25. For more information, visit beeftips.com