Register now for Farmer Rountable events

(WFRV) – There are two upcoming farmer roundtable events with a focus on regenerative agriculture.

Upper Fox-Wolf / Winnebago Waterways: Redefining the Soil Health Conversation
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Fin ‘n Feather, Winneconne
Farmers & Landowners: $5 per person
Agronomy & Conservation Staff: $25/person

Agenda topics include getting started with soil health practices, planting methods and residue management, farm economics, manure management, equipment set-up, and who to contact for farmer resources.

Lower Fox River / Keepers of the Fox: The Economics of Carbon
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Van Abel’s of Hollandtown, Kaukauna
Farmers & Landowners: Free
Agronomy & Conservation Staff: $25/person

Agenda topics include lessons from planting green, equipment set up for no-till, low disturbance manure injection, successes in interseeding, new cover crop species, and updates on local trials

Keith Berns, co-owner of Green Cover Seed, will give the keynote message at both events, addressing seven
things he’s learned about cover crops at Wednesday’s event and a presentation on “Carbonomics,” how a
carbon-rich, healthy soil mirrors a healthy economy at Thursday’s event.

Registration for each event includes refreshments, a hot lunch buffet, and drink ticket for networking hour.

Visit soilhealthinprogress.org for more event information and to register.

