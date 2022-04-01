(WFRV) – The FVTC Farm Tour returns in 2022, with a different format.

Participants will be able to drive themselves to two different tour stops, Midlakes Custom Services, and Pleasant View Dairy.

Jeremy gives us a peek at what people will learn in this interview.

The tours are taking place Wednesday, April 6. There are two sessions, 12:30 and 1:45. You’ll need to select your stops when you sign up.

Register now: https://foxvalleytechnicalcollege.formstack.com/forms/farm_tour_registration?fbclid=IwAR0DHdIWjjlE5W63rgzeT_sV3cm1A0vIZZYvdEkhCd3At5gcHU9tFRXpQMo