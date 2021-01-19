Registration changes for upcoming Sturgeon Season

(WFRV) – The countdown is on to the annual sturgeon spearing season on the Winnebago System.

There are several changes taking place this year when it comes to registration.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources:

All DNR registration stations will be drive-thru only for the 2021 season. Spearers must remain in their vehicles throughout the registration process. To help with this new registration process, the DNR asks that all harvested sturgeon be placed on the tailgate or in an easily accessible location. Please follow the signs and cones at each registration station to ensure a smooth registration. Registration stations will be relocated to boat landings, city parks and government buildings for the 2021 spearing season. The DNR remains committed to returning registration stations to businesses for future seasons once the pandemic is over.

The Winnebago system is home to one of the largest lake sturgeon populations in North America.

Spearers must have purchased a spearing license for Lake Winnebago prior to an Oct. 31, 2020 deadline, but there is not a deadline for purchasing licenses on the Upriver Lakes since the number of spearers is already restricted through the drawing. The minimum spearing age is 12 years old.

In addition to the changes for registering a fish, there are also updates to gear allowed for spearing. The DNR says:

The maximum width of a spear head is restricted to 18 inches or less and tines can only be arranged in a single straight line.

Learn more at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/fishing/sturgeon/WinnSysSturgeonSpear.html