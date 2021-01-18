Remembering Steve Corrigan, longtime organizer of the Brown County Fair

(WFRV) – The community is grieving the death of the President of the Brown County Fair Association.

Steve Corrigan died Friday, after a heart attack.

Corrigan worked for years with the board but told Local 5’s Millaine Wells that the 2020 edition was one of his proudest achievements.

In a year when many events were canceled, Corrigan and his team invested in putting on a safe fair experience. From social distancing to masks, and sanitizing stations – the event went off without a major health impact.

Corrigan was passionate about giving kids a place to showcase their animals – after most other fairs were canceled.

He opened up the 2020 Brown County Fair to surrounding counties and youth exhibitors from nine surrounding counties showed at the fair.

Corrigan took pride in every element of the fair, particularly the rodeo.

Funeral services have not been finalized. The obituary will be updated here: https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/steve-corrigan-obituary?pid=197521005

