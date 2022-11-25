(WFRV) – The new BC Organics digester campus in Brown County is now producing renewable natural gas or RNG.

So how is that product used and how is it different from fossil-fuel natural gas?

Millaine Wells spoke to the company, Clean Energy Fuels, buying the RNG to power fleets of vehicles around the country.

Curious how the digester itself works? Check out part one of our story here: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/midwest-farm/midwest-farm-invited-to-tour-bc-organics-digester-campus-in-wrightstown/