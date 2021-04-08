Rental program allows farms to share the cost of conservation

(WFRV) – Outagamie County Land Conservation Department just added a roller crimper to its fleet of rental equipment.

They have invested in numerous tools, to encourage farmers to try innovatitve soil management practices.

Oftentimes farms are turned off by the large investment of equipment they will only use a few days a year. So, thanks to grants, Outagamie County Land Conservation Department purchased equipment for farms to share.

The rental costs are minimal, and cover the cost of maintenence.

The roller crimper is easily transported with a pick-up truck.

To find out more Call (920) 574-7539.

This particular equipment is available in the Lower Fox area, but many producer-led watershed groups, demo farms, and other counties are following suit, with equipment rental programs.