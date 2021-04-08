Rental program allows farms to share the cost of conservation

Midwest Farm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Outagamie County Land Conservation Department just added a roller crimper to its fleet of rental equipment.

They have invested in numerous tools, to encourage farmers to try innovatitve soil management practices.

Oftentimes farms are turned off by the large investment of equipment they will only use a few days a year. So, thanks to grants, Outagamie County Land Conservation Department purchased equipment for farms to share.

The rental costs are minimal, and cover the cost of maintenence.

The roller crimper is easily transported with a pick-up truck.

To find out more Call (920) 574-7539.

This particular equipment is available in the Lower Fox area, but many producer-led watershed groups, demo farms, and other counties are following suit, with equipment rental programs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly's Lucky Wurtz retires as head boys basketball coach

Pulaski uses grateful attitude as abbreviated season moves ahead

Kimberly boys sweep rival Kaukauna, sweep FVA triangular

First half goals help Notre Dame knock off Appleton East, 5-3

UW-Oshkosh baseball looks to jumpstart momentum from a year ago

John Mittelstadt follows in brother’s footsteps as part of the Gamblers