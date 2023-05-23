(WFRV) – Farming brings unique challenges, be it weather, markets, or labor shortages. While stress is a part of life, prolonged and increasing amounts can negatively impact overall wellness, even leading to depression or anxiety.

When stress is high and you need someone to turn to, the Farmer Wellness Program can assist. It is designed to provide farmers and their families access to services that can help them navigate life’s challenges.​​

24/7 Farmer Wellness Helpline: (888) 901-2558

Free, confidential, and immediate support any day, any time. Helpline representatives can also make referrals to Farmer Wellness Tele-Counseling Sessions or the Counseling Voucher Program for on-going, long-term support. ​

If you are feeling suicidal, contact the helpline or 9-8-8 immediately.​

Tele-Counseling

Farmers and their family members can receive free, confidential,​ and unlimited sessions from a licensed mental health professional online or by phone. Sessions can be requested by contacting the 24/7 Farmer Wellness Helpline at (888) 901-2558.

Counseling Vouchers

Farmers and farm family members can obta​in in person counseling services from a participating mental health provider in their local area at no cost. Vouchers can be requested by contacting the Wisconsin Farm Center Helpline at (800) 942-2474.

Learn more at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/AgDevelopment/FarmerMentalHealthWellness.aspx