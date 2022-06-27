Dairy manufacturers from throughout the state submitted over 300 entries for the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest, which took place June 23 at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. The contest featured over 40 classes for cheese, sour cream, butter, yogurt, and milk.

The 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker, Grand Champion Butter, Grand Champion Yogurt, Grand Champion Sour Cream and Grand Champion Milk will be announced at the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thursday, Aug. 11 at The Wisconsin State Fair Park. The Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction is a fundraiser for the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board. Auction proceeds fund scholarships for students pursuing dairy-related degrees and support the board’s interactive educational display – Dairy Lane – located in the Lower Dairy Barn at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The top entries in each class include:

Mild Cheddar

  1. Kevin Walski, AMPI-Blair, Blair, Mild Cheddar, 99.150
  2. Ankit Patel, Land O’Lakes, Kiel, Mild Cheddar, 98.875
  3. Timothy Stearns, Land O’Lakes, Kiel, Mild Cheddar, 98.725

Aged Cheddar

  1. Henning’s Cheese for The Artisan Cheese Exchange, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Ltd., Sheboygan, Deer Creek The Imperial Buck 99.900
  2. Henning’s Cheese for The Artisan Cheese Exchange, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Ltd., Sheboygan, Deer Creek The King, 99.650
  3. Henning’s Cheese for The Artisan Cheese Exchange, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Ltd., Sheboygan, Deer Creek The Stag, 99.500

Colby, Monterey Jack

  1. Henning’s Cheese for The Artisan Cheese Exchange, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Ltd., Deer Creek The Robin, 98.925
  2. Widmer’s Cheese Cellars Team, Widmer’s Cheese Cellars, Inc., Theresa, Traditional Colby, 98.375
  3. Shawn Sadler, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Jim Falls, Colby Jack Blend of Colby and Monterey Jack cheese, 98.025

Swiss Styles

  1. Team Deppeler, Chalet Cheese Co-op, Monroe, 22# Wheel Swiss, 98.400
  2. Richard Buss, Jr., Chalet Cheese Co-op, Monroe, 40# Baby Swiss, 98.000
  3. Mark Grossen, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc, Shullsburg, Baby Swiss Wheel, 97.650

Brick, Muenster

  1. Tylan Saglam, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Buholzer Brothers Brick, 99.350
  2. Tylan Saglam, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Buholzer Brothers Muenster, 99.075
  3. Steve Stettler, Decatur Dairy, Inc., Brodhead, Muenster, 99.050

Mozzarella

  1. Pat Doell, Agropur, Appleton, low moisture mozzarella cheese, whole milk, 99.400
  2. Jeremy Robinson, Agropur, Appleton, low moisture part skim mozzarella cheese, 99.300
  3. Ben Shibler, Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC, Luxemburg, LMPS Mozzarella Cheese Whips, 99.250

String Cheese

  1. Kevin Entringer, Baker Cheese Factory Inc., Saint Cloud, low moisture part skim string cheese, 98.900
  2. Dan Schwind, Baker Cheese Factory Inc., Saint Cloud, low moisture part skim string cheese, 98.775
  3. Ben Shibler, Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC, Luxemburg, mozzarella string cheese, 98.650

Blue Veined Cheese

  1. Carr Valley for The Artisan Cheese Exchange, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, LTD., Sheboygan, Deer Creek The Indigo Bunting, 99.200
  2. Team Emmi Roth – Seymour, Emmi Roth, Fitchburg, Roth Buttermilk Blue Cheese, 98.675
  3. Team Mindoro, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. – Mindoro, Mindoro, Danish-style Blue Cheese, 98.575

Feta

  1. Charles Henn, Agropur, Weyauwega, Feta cheese, 99.900
  2. Kristi Hughes Wuthrich, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Feta in Brine, 99.750
  3. BB Feta Team, Agropur, Weyauwega, Feta cheese, 99.700

Flavored Pepper Cheese

  1. Team Shullsburg – Jerry Soddy & Donovan Taylor, Shullsburg Creamery, Shullsburg, Salsa Cheddar, 98.725
  2. Beh Shibler, Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC, Luxemburg, Jalapeno Mozzarella Cheese Whips, 98.275
  3. Jacob Metz, Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Co., Rudolph, Pepper Jack, 98.225

Flavored Soft Cheese

  1. Crave Brothers Team, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC, Waterloo, Chocolate Mascarpone, 99.700
  2. Amanda Gutzmer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Tomato & Basil Feta, 99.600
  3. Amanda Gutzmer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Mediterranean Feta, 99.550

Flavored Semi-Soft Cheese

  1. Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, Garden Tomato Hand Rubbed Fontal, 99.400
  2. Clock Shadow Creamery, Milwaukee, 99.100
  3. Crave Brothers Team, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC, Waterloo, Marinated Fresh Mozzarella, 98.900

Smoked Cheese

  1. Roger Krohn, Agropur, Appleton, smoked provolone, 99.100
  2. Jeremy Robinsin, Agropur, Appleton, smoked provolone, 98.925
  3. Pat Doell, Agropur, Appleton, smoked provolone, 98.675

Flavored Hard Cheese

  1. Team Shullsburg – Jerry Soddy & Donovan Taylor, Shullsburg Creamery, Shullsburg, Maple Bacon Cheddar, 99.700
  2. Diane Klatkiewicz, Sartori Company, Plymouth, Espresso BellaVitano 99.575
  3. Jerome Jones, Sartori Company, Plymouth, Merlot BellaVitano, 99.450

Smear Ripened Cheese

  1. Emmi Roth – Monroe, Emmi Roth, Fitchburg, Roth Grand Cru Original Wheel, 99.150
  2. Emmi Roth – Monroe, Emmi Roth, Fitchburg, Roth Grand Cru Reserve Wheel, 99.025
  3. Jon Metzig, Union Star Cheese, Fremont, soft washed rind cheese, 98.550

Cold Pack Cheese, Cheese Food

  1. Team Pine River, Pine River Prepack, Newton, Toasted Onion Cold Pack Cheese Spread, 99.950
  2. Team Pine River, Pine River Prepack, Newton, Garlic & Herb Cold Pack Cheese Food, 99.875
  3. Team Pine River, Pine River Prepack, Newton, Pepper Jack Cold Pack Cheese Food, 99.850

Pasteurized Process Cheese, Cheese Food, Cheese Spread

  1. AMPI’s Dinner Bell Creamery, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Portage, American & Swiss Monterey Jack Cheese with red bell peppers & jalapeno peppers, 98.925
  2. AMPI’s Dinner Bell Creamery, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Portage, American Easy Melt Cheese Loaf, 98.875
  3. AMPI’s Dinner Bell Creamery, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Portage, American Cheese slice-on-slice, 98.825

Reduced Fat or Lite Cheese

  1. Anthony Dew, Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain, Reduced Fat Farmers, 98.475
  2. Steve Webster, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Reduced Fat Feta, 98.425
  3. Ron Buholzer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Reduced Fat Mediterranean Flavored Feta, 98.075

Open Class – Soft and Spreadable Cheese

  1. Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, Cello Mascarpone, 99.750
  2. Crave Brothers Team, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC, Waterloo, Fresh Mozzarella – A, 99.600
  3. Brian Crave, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC, Waterloo, Mascarpone, 99.500

Havarti

  1. Decatur Cheesemakers, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, Havarti, 99.500
  2. Dave Buholzer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Buholzer Brothers Havarti, 99.450
  3. Steve Stettler, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, Havarti, 99.100

Flavored Havarti

  1. Luke Buholzer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Buholzer Brothers Dill Havarti, 99.250
  2. Team Chalet, Chalet Cheese Co-op, Monroe, Dill Havarti, 98.975
  3. Matt Henze, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, Havarti with dill, 98.925

Open Class – Semi-Soft Cheese

  1. Roger Krohn, Agropur, Appleton, provolone cheese, 98.925
  2. Pat Doell, Agropur, Appleton, provolone cheese, 98.525
  3. Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, low moisture fontal, 98.475

Open Class – Hard Cheese

  1. Aaron Quick, Sartori Company, Plymouth, Asiago, 99.600
  2. Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, Cello Asiago, 98.850
  3. Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, Cello Copper Kettle Parmesan, 98.800

Flavored Goat Milk Cheese

  1. Robert Garves, Mosaic Meadows, Kaukauna, LaClare Chipotle Honey Goat Cheese, 99.700
  2. Robert Garves, Mosaic Meadows, Kaukauna, LaClare Fig & Honey Goat Cheese, 99.650
  3. Robert Garves, Mosaic Meadows, Kaukauna, LaClare Blueberry Vanilla Goat Cheese, 98.550

Natural Goat Milk Cheese

  1. Robert Garves, Mosaic Meadows, Kaukauna, LaClare Creamery Original Goat Cheese, 98.650
  2. Steve Hurd, Clock Shadow Creamery, Milwaukee, Goat Ricotta, 98.050
  3. Steve Hurd, Clock Shadow Creamery, Milwaukee, Chevre, 96.750

Latin American Cheese

  1. Team Browntown, V&V Supremo Foods – Chula Vista Cheese Company, Northbrook, Chihuahua Cheese, 99.225
  2. Steve Stettler, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, Asadero, 99.050
  3. John (Randy) Pitman, Mill Creek Cheese, Arena, Queso Frier, 98.900

Sheep & Mixed Milk Cheese

  1. Robert Wills, Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain, Donatello, 99.800
  2. Robert Wills, Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain, Montague, 99.000
  3. Robert Wills, Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain, Fleance, 98.500

Gouda & Edam

  1. Ron Bechtolt, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Buholzer Brothers Gouda, 99.025
  2. Team Roelli, Roelli Cheese Co, Shullsburg, Aged Gouda, 98.725
  3. Ron Henningfeld, Hill Valley Dairy, East Troy, Whiskey Gouda, 98.675

Unflavored Cheese Curds

  1. Decatur Cheesemakers, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, White Curd, 99.800
  2. Steve Stettler, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, Muenster Curd, 99.575
  3. Team Nasonville Dairy, Nasonville Dairy, Inc., Marshfield, Cheese Curds, 99.450

Flavored Cheese Curds

  1. Decatur Cheesemakers, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, Tomato Bacon Basil White Curd, 99.700
  2. Matt Henze, Decatur Dairy Inc, Brodhead, Brick curd with ranch, 99.650
  3. Ben Shibler, Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC, Luxemburg, Garlic & Dill cheese curds, 99.500

Salted Butter

  1. Cropp Cooperative/Organic Valley, La Farge, 99.000
  2. Graf Creamery Inc., Bonduel, 98.150

Unsalted Butter

  1. Cropp Cooperative/Organic Valley, LaFarge, 98.850
  2. Graf Creamery Inc., Bonduel, 97.350

Flavored High Protein Yogurt

  1. Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Vanilla Yogurt, 99.550
  2. Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Peach Yogurt, 98.650

Unflavored High Protein Yogurt

  1. Klondike Cheese, Monroe, Odyssey Traditional Yogurt, 99.600
  2. Klondike Cheese, Monroe, Odyssey Greek Yogurt, 99.500

Open Class – Flavored Yogurt

  1. Yodelay Yogurt, Madison, Yodelay Rhubarb Swiss Yogurt, 99.800
  2. Yodelay Yogurt, Madison, Yodelay Peach-Raspberry Swiss Yogurt, 99.550
  3. Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Whole Vanilla Yogurt, 99.300

Open Class – Unflavored Yogurt

  1. Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Whole Fat Yogurt, 98.600

Drinkable Cultured Products

  1. Weber’s Farm Store, Marshfield, Strawberry Low Fat Kefir, 99.800
  2. Weber’s Farm Store, Marshfield, Raspberry Low Fat  Kefir, 98.250
  3. Weber’s Farm Store, Marshfield, Mango Low Fat  Kefir, 97.900

Open Class – Flavored Sour Cream

  1. Westby Coop Creamery, Westby, Sour cream based French Onion Dip, 99.800

Open Class – Unflavored Sour Cream

  1. Westby Coop Creamery, Westby, Sour Cream, 99.650
  2. Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Sour Cream, 99.200
  3. Sigma Darlington, Darlington, Mexican style table cream, 99.100

Low Fat Sour Cream

  1. Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Reduced Fat, Greek Tzatziki, 98.500
  2. Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Reduced Fat, Greek Sour Cream, 97.900
  3. Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Reduced Fat, Greek French Onion Dip, 97.750

2% Fluid Milk – White

  1. Weber’s Farm Store, Marshfield, Reduced Fat Milk, 99.800