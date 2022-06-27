Dairy manufacturers from throughout the state submitted over 300 entries for the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest, which took place June 23 at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. The contest featured over 40 classes for cheese, sour cream, butter, yogurt, and milk.
The 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker, Grand Champion Butter, Grand Champion Yogurt, Grand Champion Sour Cream and Grand Champion Milk will be announced at the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thursday, Aug. 11 at The Wisconsin State Fair Park. The Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction is a fundraiser for the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board. Auction proceeds fund scholarships for students pursuing dairy-related degrees and support the board’s interactive educational display – Dairy Lane – located in the Lower Dairy Barn at Wisconsin State Fair Park.
The top entries in each class include:
Mild Cheddar
- Kevin Walski, AMPI-Blair, Blair, Mild Cheddar, 99.150
- Ankit Patel, Land O’Lakes, Kiel, Mild Cheddar, 98.875
- Timothy Stearns, Land O’Lakes, Kiel, Mild Cheddar, 98.725
Aged Cheddar
- Henning’s Cheese for The Artisan Cheese Exchange, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Ltd., Sheboygan, Deer Creek The Imperial Buck 99.900
- Henning’s Cheese for The Artisan Cheese Exchange, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Ltd., Sheboygan, Deer Creek The King, 99.650
- Henning’s Cheese for The Artisan Cheese Exchange, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Ltd., Sheboygan, Deer Creek The Stag, 99.500
Colby, Monterey Jack
- Henning’s Cheese for The Artisan Cheese Exchange, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Ltd., Deer Creek The Robin, 98.925
- Widmer’s Cheese Cellars Team, Widmer’s Cheese Cellars, Inc., Theresa, Traditional Colby, 98.375
- Shawn Sadler, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Jim Falls, Colby Jack Blend of Colby and Monterey Jack cheese, 98.025
Swiss Styles
- Team Deppeler, Chalet Cheese Co-op, Monroe, 22# Wheel Swiss, 98.400
- Richard Buss, Jr., Chalet Cheese Co-op, Monroe, 40# Baby Swiss, 98.000
- Mark Grossen, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc, Shullsburg, Baby Swiss Wheel, 97.650
Brick, Muenster
- Tylan Saglam, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Buholzer Brothers Brick, 99.350
- Tylan Saglam, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Buholzer Brothers Muenster, 99.075
- Steve Stettler, Decatur Dairy, Inc., Brodhead, Muenster, 99.050
Mozzarella
- Pat Doell, Agropur, Appleton, low moisture mozzarella cheese, whole milk, 99.400
- Jeremy Robinson, Agropur, Appleton, low moisture part skim mozzarella cheese, 99.300
- Ben Shibler, Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC, Luxemburg, LMPS Mozzarella Cheese Whips, 99.250
String Cheese
- Kevin Entringer, Baker Cheese Factory Inc., Saint Cloud, low moisture part skim string cheese, 98.900
- Dan Schwind, Baker Cheese Factory Inc., Saint Cloud, low moisture part skim string cheese, 98.775
- Ben Shibler, Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC, Luxemburg, mozzarella string cheese, 98.650
Blue Veined Cheese
- Carr Valley for The Artisan Cheese Exchange, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, LTD., Sheboygan, Deer Creek The Indigo Bunting, 99.200
- Team Emmi Roth – Seymour, Emmi Roth, Fitchburg, Roth Buttermilk Blue Cheese, 98.675
- Team Mindoro, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. – Mindoro, Mindoro, Danish-style Blue Cheese, 98.575
Feta
- Charles Henn, Agropur, Weyauwega, Feta cheese, 99.900
- Kristi Hughes Wuthrich, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Feta in Brine, 99.750
- BB Feta Team, Agropur, Weyauwega, Feta cheese, 99.700
Flavored Pepper Cheese
- Team Shullsburg – Jerry Soddy & Donovan Taylor, Shullsburg Creamery, Shullsburg, Salsa Cheddar, 98.725
- Beh Shibler, Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC, Luxemburg, Jalapeno Mozzarella Cheese Whips, 98.275
- Jacob Metz, Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Co., Rudolph, Pepper Jack, 98.225
Flavored Soft Cheese
- Crave Brothers Team, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC, Waterloo, Chocolate Mascarpone, 99.700
- Amanda Gutzmer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Tomato & Basil Feta, 99.600
- Amanda Gutzmer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Mediterranean Feta, 99.550
Flavored Semi-Soft Cheese
- Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, Garden Tomato Hand Rubbed Fontal, 99.400
- Clock Shadow Creamery, Milwaukee, 99.100
- Crave Brothers Team, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC, Waterloo, Marinated Fresh Mozzarella, 98.900
Smoked Cheese
- Roger Krohn, Agropur, Appleton, smoked provolone, 99.100
- Jeremy Robinsin, Agropur, Appleton, smoked provolone, 98.925
- Pat Doell, Agropur, Appleton, smoked provolone, 98.675
Flavored Hard Cheese
- Team Shullsburg – Jerry Soddy & Donovan Taylor, Shullsburg Creamery, Shullsburg, Maple Bacon Cheddar, 99.700
- Diane Klatkiewicz, Sartori Company, Plymouth, Espresso BellaVitano 99.575
- Jerome Jones, Sartori Company, Plymouth, Merlot BellaVitano, 99.450
Smear Ripened Cheese
- Emmi Roth – Monroe, Emmi Roth, Fitchburg, Roth Grand Cru Original Wheel, 99.150
- Emmi Roth – Monroe, Emmi Roth, Fitchburg, Roth Grand Cru Reserve Wheel, 99.025
- Jon Metzig, Union Star Cheese, Fremont, soft washed rind cheese, 98.550
Cold Pack Cheese, Cheese Food
- Team Pine River, Pine River Prepack, Newton, Toasted Onion Cold Pack Cheese Spread, 99.950
- Team Pine River, Pine River Prepack, Newton, Garlic & Herb Cold Pack Cheese Food, 99.875
- Team Pine River, Pine River Prepack, Newton, Pepper Jack Cold Pack Cheese Food, 99.850
Pasteurized Process Cheese, Cheese Food, Cheese Spread
- AMPI’s Dinner Bell Creamery, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Portage, American & Swiss Monterey Jack Cheese with red bell peppers & jalapeno peppers, 98.925
- AMPI’s Dinner Bell Creamery, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Portage, American Easy Melt Cheese Loaf, 98.875
- AMPI’s Dinner Bell Creamery, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Portage, American Cheese slice-on-slice, 98.825
Reduced Fat or Lite Cheese
- Anthony Dew, Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain, Reduced Fat Farmers, 98.475
- Steve Webster, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Reduced Fat Feta, 98.425
- Ron Buholzer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Reduced Fat Mediterranean Flavored Feta, 98.075
Open Class – Soft and Spreadable Cheese
- Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, Cello Mascarpone, 99.750
- Crave Brothers Team, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC, Waterloo, Fresh Mozzarella – A, 99.600
- Brian Crave, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC, Waterloo, Mascarpone, 99.500
Havarti
- Decatur Cheesemakers, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, Havarti, 99.500
- Dave Buholzer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Buholzer Brothers Havarti, 99.450
- Steve Stettler, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, Havarti, 99.100
Flavored Havarti
- Luke Buholzer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Buholzer Brothers Dill Havarti, 99.250
- Team Chalet, Chalet Cheese Co-op, Monroe, Dill Havarti, 98.975
- Matt Henze, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, Havarti with dill, 98.925
Open Class – Semi-Soft Cheese
- Roger Krohn, Agropur, Appleton, provolone cheese, 98.925
- Pat Doell, Agropur, Appleton, provolone cheese, 98.525
- Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, low moisture fontal, 98.475
Open Class – Hard Cheese
- Aaron Quick, Sartori Company, Plymouth, Asiago, 99.600
- Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, Cello Asiago, 98.850
- Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, Cello Copper Kettle Parmesan, 98.800
Flavored Goat Milk Cheese
- Robert Garves, Mosaic Meadows, Kaukauna, LaClare Chipotle Honey Goat Cheese, 99.700
- Robert Garves, Mosaic Meadows, Kaukauna, LaClare Fig & Honey Goat Cheese, 99.650
- Robert Garves, Mosaic Meadows, Kaukauna, LaClare Blueberry Vanilla Goat Cheese, 98.550
Natural Goat Milk Cheese
- Robert Garves, Mosaic Meadows, Kaukauna, LaClare Creamery Original Goat Cheese, 98.650
- Steve Hurd, Clock Shadow Creamery, Milwaukee, Goat Ricotta, 98.050
- Steve Hurd, Clock Shadow Creamery, Milwaukee, Chevre, 96.750
Latin American Cheese
- Team Browntown, V&V Supremo Foods – Chula Vista Cheese Company, Northbrook, Chihuahua Cheese, 99.225
- Steve Stettler, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, Asadero, 99.050
- John (Randy) Pitman, Mill Creek Cheese, Arena, Queso Frier, 98.900
Sheep & Mixed Milk Cheese
- Robert Wills, Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain, Donatello, 99.800
- Robert Wills, Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain, Montague, 99.000
- Robert Wills, Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain, Fleance, 98.500
Gouda & Edam
- Ron Bechtolt, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Buholzer Brothers Gouda, 99.025
- Team Roelli, Roelli Cheese Co, Shullsburg, Aged Gouda, 98.725
- Ron Henningfeld, Hill Valley Dairy, East Troy, Whiskey Gouda, 98.675
Unflavored Cheese Curds
- Decatur Cheesemakers, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, White Curd, 99.800
- Steve Stettler, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, Muenster Curd, 99.575
- Team Nasonville Dairy, Nasonville Dairy, Inc., Marshfield, Cheese Curds, 99.450
Flavored Cheese Curds
- Decatur Cheesemakers, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, Tomato Bacon Basil White Curd, 99.700
- Matt Henze, Decatur Dairy Inc, Brodhead, Brick curd with ranch, 99.650
- Ben Shibler, Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC, Luxemburg, Garlic & Dill cheese curds, 99.500
Salted Butter
- Cropp Cooperative/Organic Valley, La Farge, 99.000
- Graf Creamery Inc., Bonduel, 98.150
Unsalted Butter
- Cropp Cooperative/Organic Valley, LaFarge, 98.850
- Graf Creamery Inc., Bonduel, 97.350
Flavored High Protein Yogurt
- Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Vanilla Yogurt, 99.550
- Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Peach Yogurt, 98.650
Unflavored High Protein Yogurt
- Klondike Cheese, Monroe, Odyssey Traditional Yogurt, 99.600
- Klondike Cheese, Monroe, Odyssey Greek Yogurt, 99.500
Open Class – Flavored Yogurt
- Yodelay Yogurt, Madison, Yodelay Rhubarb Swiss Yogurt, 99.800
- Yodelay Yogurt, Madison, Yodelay Peach-Raspberry Swiss Yogurt, 99.550
- Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Whole Vanilla Yogurt, 99.300
Open Class – Unflavored Yogurt
- Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Whole Fat Yogurt, 98.600
Drinkable Cultured Products
- Weber’s Farm Store, Marshfield, Strawberry Low Fat Kefir, 99.800
- Weber’s Farm Store, Marshfield, Raspberry Low Fat Kefir, 98.250
- Weber’s Farm Store, Marshfield, Mango Low Fat Kefir, 97.900
Open Class – Flavored Sour Cream
- Westby Coop Creamery, Westby, Sour cream based French Onion Dip, 99.800
Open Class – Unflavored Sour Cream
- Westby Coop Creamery, Westby, Sour Cream, 99.650
- Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Sour Cream, 99.200
- Sigma Darlington, Darlington, Mexican style table cream, 99.100
Low Fat Sour Cream
- Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Reduced Fat, Greek Tzatziki, 98.500
- Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Reduced Fat, Greek Sour Cream, 97.900
- Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Reduced Fat, Greek French Onion Dip, 97.750
2% Fluid Milk – White
- Weber’s Farm Store, Marshfield, Reduced Fat Milk, 99.800