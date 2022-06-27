Dairy manufacturers from throughout the state submitted over 300 entries for the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest, which took place June 23 at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. The contest featured over 40 classes for cheese, sour cream, butter, yogurt, and milk.

The 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker, Grand Champion Butter, Grand Champion Yogurt, Grand Champion Sour Cream and Grand Champion Milk will be announced at the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thursday, Aug. 11 at The Wisconsin State Fair Park. The Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction is a fundraiser for the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board. Auction proceeds fund scholarships for students pursuing dairy-related degrees and support the board’s interactive educational display – Dairy Lane – located in the Lower Dairy Barn at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The top entries in each class include:

Mild Cheddar

Kevin Walski, AMPI-Blair, Blair, Mild Cheddar, 99.150 Ankit Patel, Land O’Lakes, Kiel, Mild Cheddar, 98.875 Timothy Stearns, Land O’Lakes, Kiel, Mild Cheddar, 98.725

Aged Cheddar

Henning’s Cheese for The Artisan Cheese Exchange, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Ltd., Sheboygan, Deer Creek The Imperial Buck 99.900 Henning’s Cheese for The Artisan Cheese Exchange, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Ltd., Sheboygan, Deer Creek The King, 99.650 Henning’s Cheese for The Artisan Cheese Exchange, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Ltd., Sheboygan, Deer Creek The Stag, 99.500

Colby, Monterey Jack

Henning’s Cheese for The Artisan Cheese Exchange, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Ltd., Deer Creek The Robin, 98.925 Widmer’s Cheese Cellars Team, Widmer’s Cheese Cellars, Inc., Theresa, Traditional Colby, 98.375 Shawn Sadler, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Jim Falls, Colby Jack Blend of Colby and Monterey Jack cheese, 98.025

Swiss Styles

Team Deppeler, Chalet Cheese Co-op, Monroe, 22# Wheel Swiss, 98.400 Richard Buss, Jr., Chalet Cheese Co-op, Monroe, 40# Baby Swiss, 98.000 Mark Grossen, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc, Shullsburg, Baby Swiss Wheel, 97.650

Brick, Muenster

Tylan Saglam, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Buholzer Brothers Brick, 99.350 Tylan Saglam, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Buholzer Brothers Muenster, 99.075 Steve Stettler, Decatur Dairy, Inc., Brodhead, Muenster, 99.050

Mozzarella

Pat Doell, Agropur, Appleton, low moisture mozzarella cheese, whole milk, 99.400 Jeremy Robinson, Agropur, Appleton, low moisture part skim mozzarella cheese, 99.300 Ben Shibler, Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC, Luxemburg, LMPS Mozzarella Cheese Whips, 99.250

String Cheese

Kevin Entringer, Baker Cheese Factory Inc., Saint Cloud, low moisture part skim string cheese, 98.900 Dan Schwind, Baker Cheese Factory Inc., Saint Cloud, low moisture part skim string cheese, 98.775 Ben Shibler, Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC, Luxemburg, mozzarella string cheese, 98.650

Blue Veined Cheese

Carr Valley for The Artisan Cheese Exchange, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, LTD., Sheboygan, Deer Creek The Indigo Bunting, 99.200 Team Emmi Roth – Seymour, Emmi Roth, Fitchburg, Roth Buttermilk Blue Cheese, 98.675 Team Mindoro, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. – Mindoro, Mindoro, Danish-style Blue Cheese, 98.575

Feta

Charles Henn, Agropur, Weyauwega, Feta cheese, 99.900 Kristi Hughes Wuthrich, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Feta in Brine, 99.750 BB Feta Team, Agropur, Weyauwega, Feta cheese, 99.700

Flavored Pepper Cheese

Team Shullsburg – Jerry Soddy & Donovan Taylor, Shullsburg Creamery, Shullsburg, Salsa Cheddar, 98.725 Beh Shibler, Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC, Luxemburg, Jalapeno Mozzarella Cheese Whips, 98.275 Jacob Metz, Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Co., Rudolph, Pepper Jack, 98.225

Flavored Soft Cheese

Crave Brothers Team, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC, Waterloo, Chocolate Mascarpone, 99.700 Amanda Gutzmer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Tomato & Basil Feta, 99.600 Amanda Gutzmer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Mediterranean Feta, 99.550

Flavored Semi-Soft Cheese

Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, Garden Tomato Hand Rubbed Fontal, 99.400 Clock Shadow Creamery, Milwaukee, 99.100 Crave Brothers Team, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC, Waterloo, Marinated Fresh Mozzarella, 98.900

Smoked Cheese

Roger Krohn, Agropur, Appleton, smoked provolone, 99.100 Jeremy Robinsin, Agropur, Appleton, smoked provolone, 98.925 Pat Doell, Agropur, Appleton, smoked provolone, 98.675

Flavored Hard Cheese

Team Shullsburg – Jerry Soddy & Donovan Taylor, Shullsburg Creamery, Shullsburg, Maple Bacon Cheddar, 99.700 Diane Klatkiewicz, Sartori Company, Plymouth, Espresso BellaVitano 99.575 Jerome Jones, Sartori Company, Plymouth, Merlot BellaVitano, 99.450

Smear Ripened Cheese

Emmi Roth – Monroe, Emmi Roth, Fitchburg, Roth Grand Cru Original Wheel, 99.150 Emmi Roth – Monroe, Emmi Roth, Fitchburg, Roth Grand Cru Reserve Wheel, 99.025 Jon Metzig, Union Star Cheese, Fremont, soft washed rind cheese, 98.550

Cold Pack Cheese, Cheese Food

Team Pine River, Pine River Prepack, Newton, Toasted Onion Cold Pack Cheese Spread, 99.950 Team Pine River, Pine River Prepack, Newton, Garlic & Herb Cold Pack Cheese Food, 99.875 Team Pine River, Pine River Prepack, Newton, Pepper Jack Cold Pack Cheese Food, 99.850

Pasteurized Process Cheese, Cheese Food, Cheese Spread

AMPI’s Dinner Bell Creamery, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Portage, American & Swiss Monterey Jack Cheese with red bell peppers & jalapeno peppers, 98.925 AMPI’s Dinner Bell Creamery, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Portage, American Easy Melt Cheese Loaf, 98.875 AMPI’s Dinner Bell Creamery, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Portage, American Cheese slice-on-slice, 98.825

Reduced Fat or Lite Cheese

Anthony Dew, Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain, Reduced Fat Farmers, 98.475 Steve Webster, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Reduced Fat Feta, 98.425 Ron Buholzer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Reduced Fat Mediterranean Flavored Feta, 98.075

Open Class – Soft and Spreadable Cheese

Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, Cello Mascarpone, 99.750 Crave Brothers Team, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC, Waterloo, Fresh Mozzarella – A, 99.600 Brian Crave, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC, Waterloo, Mascarpone, 99.500

Havarti

Decatur Cheesemakers, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, Havarti, 99.500 Dave Buholzer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Buholzer Brothers Havarti, 99.450 Steve Stettler, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, Havarti, 99.100

Flavored Havarti

Luke Buholzer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Buholzer Brothers Dill Havarti, 99.250 Team Chalet, Chalet Cheese Co-op, Monroe, Dill Havarti, 98.975 Matt Henze, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, Havarti with dill, 98.925

Open Class – Semi-Soft Cheese

Roger Krohn, Agropur, Appleton, provolone cheese, 98.925 Pat Doell, Agropur, Appleton, provolone cheese, 98.525 Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, low moisture fontal, 98.475

Open Class – Hard Cheese

Aaron Quick, Sartori Company, Plymouth, Asiago, 99.600 Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, Cello Asiago, 98.850 Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, Cello Copper Kettle Parmesan, 98.800

Flavored Goat Milk Cheese

Robert Garves, Mosaic Meadows, Kaukauna, LaClare Chipotle Honey Goat Cheese, 99.700 Robert Garves, Mosaic Meadows, Kaukauna, LaClare Fig & Honey Goat Cheese, 99.650 Robert Garves, Mosaic Meadows, Kaukauna, LaClare Blueberry Vanilla Goat Cheese, 98.550

Natural Goat Milk Cheese

Robert Garves, Mosaic Meadows, Kaukauna, LaClare Creamery Original Goat Cheese, 98.650 Steve Hurd, Clock Shadow Creamery, Milwaukee, Goat Ricotta, 98.050 Steve Hurd, Clock Shadow Creamery, Milwaukee, Chevre, 96.750

Latin American Cheese

Team Browntown, V&V Supremo Foods – Chula Vista Cheese Company, Northbrook, Chihuahua Cheese, 99.225 Steve Stettler, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, Asadero, 99.050 John (Randy) Pitman, Mill Creek Cheese, Arena, Queso Frier, 98.900

Sheep & Mixed Milk Cheese

Robert Wills, Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain, Donatello, 99.800 Robert Wills, Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain, Montague, 99.000 Robert Wills, Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain, Fleance, 98.500

Gouda & Edam

Ron Bechtolt, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Buholzer Brothers Gouda, 99.025 Team Roelli, Roelli Cheese Co, Shullsburg, Aged Gouda, 98.725 Ron Henningfeld, Hill Valley Dairy, East Troy, Whiskey Gouda, 98.675

Unflavored Cheese Curds

Decatur Cheesemakers, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, White Curd, 99.800 Steve Stettler, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, Muenster Curd, 99.575 Team Nasonville Dairy, Nasonville Dairy, Inc., Marshfield, Cheese Curds, 99.450

Flavored Cheese Curds

Decatur Cheesemakers, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, Tomato Bacon Basil White Curd, 99.700 Matt Henze, Decatur Dairy Inc, Brodhead, Brick curd with ranch, 99.650 Ben Shibler, Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC, Luxemburg, Garlic & Dill cheese curds, 99.500

Salted Butter

Cropp Cooperative/Organic Valley, La Farge, 99.000 Graf Creamery Inc., Bonduel, 98.150

Unsalted Butter

Cropp Cooperative/Organic Valley, LaFarge, 98.850 Graf Creamery Inc., Bonduel, 97.350

Flavored High Protein Yogurt

Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Vanilla Yogurt, 99.550 Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Peach Yogurt, 98.650

Unflavored High Protein Yogurt

Klondike Cheese, Monroe, Odyssey Traditional Yogurt, 99.600 Klondike Cheese, Monroe, Odyssey Greek Yogurt, 99.500

Open Class – Flavored Yogurt

Yodelay Yogurt, Madison, Yodelay Rhubarb Swiss Yogurt, 99.800 Yodelay Yogurt, Madison, Yodelay Peach-Raspberry Swiss Yogurt, 99.550 Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Whole Vanilla Yogurt, 99.300

Open Class – Unflavored Yogurt

Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Whole Fat Yogurt, 98.600

Drinkable Cultured Products

Weber’s Farm Store, Marshfield, Strawberry Low Fat Kefir, 99.800 Weber’s Farm Store, Marshfield, Raspberry Low Fat Kefir, 98.250 Weber’s Farm Store, Marshfield, Mango Low Fat Kefir, 97.900

Open Class – Flavored Sour Cream

Westby Coop Creamery, Westby, Sour cream based French Onion Dip, 99.800

Open Class – Unflavored Sour Cream

Westby Coop Creamery, Westby, Sour Cream, 99.650 Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Sour Cream, 99.200 Sigma Darlington, Darlington, Mexican style table cream, 99.100

Low Fat Sour Cream

Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Reduced Fat, Greek Tzatziki, 98.500 Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Reduced Fat, Greek Sour Cream, 97.900 Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Reduced Fat, Greek French Onion Dip, 97.750

2% Fluid Milk – White