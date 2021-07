FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV)- Following a year break, the Filthy Fun Kids Run is set for Saturday, July 17. Hosted by the Fox Crossing and Neenah Parks & Recreation Departments will be co-hosting the event this year at the O'Hauser Park.

Nearly 500 kids are registered to run the adventure course filled with obstacles that will feature mud baths, creek crossings, and climbing walls. Each participant will receive a t-shirt, headband, commemorative medal, finish line giveaway, and voucher for post-race refreshments and snacks.