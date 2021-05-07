Run for the “bun” of it, with the Wisconsin Beef Council

Midwest Farm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Beef Council and Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation are celebrating May Beef Month with the first-ever Burgers & Buns Fun Run May 24-31.

The event benefits the Wisconsin Food and Farm Support Fund. It’s a program that ensures farmers producing nutritious foods have a place to sell their products while donating to food pantries across the state.

Kaitlyn Riley with Wisconsin Beef Council says the event is part of their month-long salute to
farmers. She stopped by the set of Midwest Farm Weekly with details of the event.

More information can be found at beeftips.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Small Springs, Big Fish: Billy Schrauth garnering blue-chip interest

Bay Port and Notre Dame advance to boys soccer spring sectional semifinals

De Pere Girls Cross Country

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen, Heim get shot as undrafted free agents

De Pere football looks to finish undefeated regular season

Timber Rattlers open with win over Beloit, fans return to Fox Cities Stadium