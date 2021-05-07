Run for the “bun” of it, with the Wisconsin Beef Council

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Beef Council and Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation are celebrating May Beef Month with the first-ever Burgers & Buns Fun Run May 24-31.

The event benefits the Wisconsin Food and Farm Support Fund. It’s a program that ensures farmers producing nutritious foods have a place to sell their products while donating to food pantries across the state.

Kaitlyn Riley with Wisconsin Beef Council says the event is part of their month-long salute to

farmers. She stopped by the set of Midwest Farm Weekly with details of the event.

More information can be found at beeftips.com.